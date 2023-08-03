Minnesota weather: Steamy Thursday with stray rumbles

Another steamy day on Thursday, which will feel very similar to Wednesday, despite dew points dropping ever so slightly.

Thursday will feature some sunshine and stray rumbles late in the day, with temperatures heading into the 90s.

Friday will be warm, with a high of around 88 degrees.

This weekend is looking quite unsettled and cooler, with a few rumbles possible Saturday and rain in the forecast for Sunday. Here's the seven-day forecast: