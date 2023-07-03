Minnesota weather: Steamy and stormy

Lots of hydrating is needed on Monday, as the Twin Cities will see the hottest temperatures of the season thus far.

Monday's heat index will climb into the mid and upper 90s, which is in the dangerous category. The hot weather could lead to a few isolated late-day and evening storms.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July on Tuesday, it won't be as hot but will feature a high of around 88 degrees in the Twin Cities. There will be sunshine, but more numerous storms and rumbles are possible in the afternoon and evening, with showers lingering into Wednesday.

Because of this, it's smart to have a plan in place in case it storms while you're out celebrating the Fourth of July.

Wednesday will be cooler with a high of 78 degrees. Highs in the 80s are in the forecast for the rest of the week. Here's your seven-day forecast: