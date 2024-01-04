Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Staying frozen as clouds hang around

By FOX 9 Staff
Thursday's Forecast: Cloudy with highs in the 20s

More of the same overnight and Friday, but with highs near 35. Some snow possible late Friday into Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Clouds will hang around on Thursday, but a few glimpses of blue sky are possible. 

The high on Thursday will be around 28 degrees for the Twin Cities. Overnight, there will be a brief break in cloud cover as temperatures dip to around 24 degrees. However, fresh clouds will arrive early Friday. 

Friday will be warmer, with a high of around 35 degrees in the Twin Cities. A dash of snow is possible Friday evening into Saturday. 

Here's the seven-day forecast: