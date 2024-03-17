Minnesota weather: Cold and windy St. Patrick's Day, trending colder for the week ahead

The weekend closes out with colder temperatures and the northwest breeze sticking around on St. Patrick's Day.

With the cold and the wind, feels like temperatures will stay in the teens for most of Sunday. The high temperature for Sunday is 34 degrees. Actual temperatures cool into the teens Sunday night, leading to a chilly start to Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to only make it into the mid and upper 30s Monday afternoon, with less wind along with plenty of sunshine to start the day.

Clouds will increase Monday afternoon as a little warm air heads into the state. Tuesday we are back above seasonal averages with upper 40s looking possible, but it will come with a breeze.

Temperatures will cool back down for the rest of the week with a chance of light snow passing by Thursday.

