Minnesota weather: Simply gorgeous Thursday, spotty storms possible Friday

Simply gorgeous weather on Thursday.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and blue sky with low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Another crisp night in the 50s is in store Thursday night.

Friday will start bright, but then clouds will roll in for the afternoon in the Twin Cities. Spotty, late-day storms are possible in northwestern Minnesota.

The lovely weather continues on Saturday when highs will be around 80 degrees with sunshine. Pop-up rumbles are possible on Sunday when the high will be around 85 degrees.

Sunshine and 80s continue for Monday, but then some more pop-up rumbles are in the forecast for Tuesday. Here's your seven-day forecast: