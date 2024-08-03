Minnesota weather: Severe thunderstorms Saturday night

Severe thunderstorms are working their way from the northwest of Minnesota down across the state, ultimately expected to hit the Twin Cities.

What to expect

Thunderstorms are expected to be strong to severe at times, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 1 a.m. Sunday for the Twin Cities and south central Minnesota.

These storms are moving toward the Twin Cities from the northwest. Damaging wind gusts from 60 to 70 mph and large hail of 1 to 2.5 inches in diameter are possible. These storms are moving south and east across central and southern Minnesota.

A tornado warning has been issued for Kandiyohi and Meeker counties until 10 p.m. There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Carver, Hennepin, Scott and Wright counties.

There was a tornado warning in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park Saturday night.

Hail has been reported in Stearns County where there was a tornado warning.

These storms are expected to dissipate overnight, leading into a calm Sunday.

Hail and storm damage

As severe storms hit across Minnesota, coming from the northwest into the Twin Cities Saturday, large hail fell in many parts of the state.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hail in Bertha, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of Dawn Taylor. From: Supplied

Storm damage in Melrose

Damage from severe storms hit Melrose, Minnesota Saturday evening from strong winds.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Storm damage in Melrose. Photo credit: Daniel Moraes From: Supplied

Power outages

A large cluster of roughly 2,300 power outages was reported near Albany, Minnesota at about 8:45 p.m., but most of those outages were resolved and power restored before 10 p.m. Another cluster of about 2,500 outages was reported at about 9:40 p.m. between Forest Lake and Wyoming. Check the Xcel outage map here.