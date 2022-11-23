Minnesota weather: Seasonable with drizzle and flurries possible

The seasonable temperatures and tranquil weather continue heading into the holiday weekend.

Some morning fog on Wednesday makes way for a beautiful day, with highs in the lower 40s in the Twin Cities. A bit of cloud cover will return Wednesday night as the next system approaches, with drizzle or a few flurries possible late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Clouds will hang out on Thanksgiving Day, with temperatures more seasonable with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, passing clouds and patchy drizzle or flurries possible – it'll be your typical Thanksgiving weather on Thursday.

Sunshine returns on Friday, which will see highs back to around 40 degrees. Saturday will be mild, with sunshine and a high of around 44 degrees. Sunday will be more seasonable, with a high of 38 degrees.