Minnesota weather: Seasonable Friday before a string of above average days

A warmer-than-average weekend is in the forecast.

Friday will be seasonable with a high of 36 degrees and increasing clouds. Overnight, the low will be around 24 degrees and clouds will thicken.

Saturday will be quiet with a high of around 39 degrees and a partly cloudy sky. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of around 37 degrees. A few people could see a flurry on Sunday morning.

The upper 30s will stick around through the weekend, and then temperatures will climb again into the 40s. The average high at this time of year is 34 degrees.

Here's the seven-day forecast: