Minnesota weather: Rain, cooler temperatures Wednesday-Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Seasonable sunshine on Tuesday

A pleasant and bright afternoon as we have at least one day this week close to seasonable. Off and on rainy rumbles for the rest of the week as we get cooler day-to-day with a nagging rain/snow line slowly creeping south from Northern Minnesota into Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Enjoy the pleasant sunshine on Tuesday, because rain and cooler temperatures are on the way.

A pleasant and bright afternoon on Tuesday as we have at least one day this week close to seasonable. The high on Tuesday will be around 55 degrees. 

Showers are likely Wednesday morning and then there will be a lull during the day before rain and rumbles return in the evening. The high will be around 49 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Off-and-on rainy rumbles for the rest of the week, as we get cooler day to day. The rain/snow line creeps south each day from northern Minnesota, getting close to the Twin Cities by Friday, which could bring a wintry mix to the metro by the end of the work week. 

This weekend is looking sunny, with highs in the 50s.

