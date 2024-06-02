Minnesota weather: Rain and thunderstorms Sunday, dry Monday

Thunderstorms will roll out of the Dakotas overnight with the possibility of these storms turning into a line of storms or broken line of storms across Minnesota.

These storms may lead to a few areas dealing with gusty winds as they pass by. The threat of rain and storms will last into the early morning hours Monday before pushing across Wisconsin. After the storms roll out near daybreak Monday, the clouds will start to decrease from west to east.

This will lead to a very mild Monday afternoon, but it does appear to be a touch on the muggy side along with a sun-filled sky and light winds.

Another chance of storms returns later on Tuesday afternoon and evening. After the storms on Tuesday, Minnesota's weather is shaping up to dry out for a bit.

Here's your seven-day forecast: