Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives

Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.

There will be a light breeze throughout the day and increased cloud coverage as the night goes on. The clouds will stick around for the start of the work week on Monday, but temps will increase slightly with a high of around 40 degrees.

Attention now turns to our next chance at some measurable snow on Tuesday. Most of central and southern Minnesota are expected to see snow, but the band of where the heaviest snowfalls will hit is still a little uncertain.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for parts of northern Minnesota, where over three inches is expected to fall. Parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be a little warmer and have the potential to see a wintry mix.

The winds will pick up heading into Wednesday as temperatures take a dive into the 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits.