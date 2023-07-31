Minnesota weather: Pleasant Monday; heat, humidity return this week

A pleasant, comfortable day Monday before the heat and humidity return.

Sunshine and pleasant warmth are in the forecast for Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s and dew points in the comfy 50s.

It'll start getting a bit humid as we climb to the upper 80s on Tuesday. Some Tuesday night storms bring back the tropical heat for Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s and dew points near 70.

Thursday will be a steamy day, with highs in the 90s. Scattered storms are possible toward the end of the week. Here's your seven-day forecast: