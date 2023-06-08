Minnesota weather: Pleasant Thursday, scattered storms possible to start the weekend

Some scattered storms are possible this weekend, but it'll otherwise be gorgeous!

Early clouds and drips in western Minnesota will clear to mostly sunny skies with low humidity on Thursday. The high will be a pleasant 81 degrees in the Twin Cities.

A bright day is in the forecast for Friday, with highs in the low 80s. A stray rumble is possible.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a better chance for hit-and-miss storms, and a high of around 80 degrees. Sunday will be a beautiful day, with a comfortable 74 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, the sunshine continues with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to start the work week. Here's your seven-day forecast:

The average high this time of year is around 77 degrees with a low of around 58 degrees.