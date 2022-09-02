Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend

The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.

This is thanks to a cold front that's pushing into western Minnesota. There are some isolated storms just ahead of the front Friday morning, but those will fall apart and fade away. As the cold front continues to press into the hot and humid air mass on Friday, instability will start to build up, which could lead to some isolated storms in southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon and evening hours.

That being said, it's unlikely the Twin Cities will see isolated storms, but it can't be ruled out. There's a better opportunity in the far eastern portion of the FOX 9 coverage area, such as from Hawyard, Wisconsin; down to Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and through Red Wing and Rochester, Minnesota.

Northwest breezes Friday evening will drop temperatures overnight to around 62 degrees in the Twin Cities and cooler elsewhere.

(FOX 9)

Saturday will be wonderfully pleasant with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. The high will be around 75 degrees in the Twin Cities and in mid-70s for much of central and southern Minnesota. It'll be cooler in northern Minnesota with highs in the 60s. Along Lake Superior, it'll be chilly, with highs in the 50s thanks to the northeast breeze.

Sunday will feature bright, blue sky, plenty of sunshine, and be fairly tranquil with a high of 77 degrees.

Labor Day is looking sunny and warm with a high of 81 degrees and a little muggy in the Twin Cities metro.

Get your latest forecast here or on the FOX 9 Weather app (download it).