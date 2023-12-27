Minnesota weather: Patchy sun with stray flurries Wednesday, turning brighter and warmer by week's end

Some stray flurries are in the forecast for Wednesday, before it turns brighter and warmer by Friday.

Wednesday will see a high of around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities, with patchy sunshine in the afternoon hours and some stray flurries possible. Overnight, it'll return to frozen with a low of around 31 degrees. Clouds will linger, with a stray flurry possible.

Thursday will be cloudy with increasing breezes and a high of around 38 degrees. We'll see a lot more sunshine as we get into Friday, with mild temperatures around 41 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cloud cover will increase a little bit, with temperatures cooling off a bit. Here's your seven-day forecast: