Minnesota weather: Patchy sun, highs in the 70s for the Twin Cities Tuesday

article

The mostly pleasant weather pattern continues Tuesday, with patchy sunshine and a high in the low 70s for the Twin Cities.

Here's your forecast:

A weak wave of wet weather is rolling through central Minnesota Tuesday morning, but it'll be more of a nuisance-style shower than anything substantial. And despite the added cloud cover, the high on Tuesday will top out in the low 70s for the Twin Cities and much of southern Minnesota, while highs in the 60s are expected on Minnesota’s Arrowhead.

Tuesday night will be cloudy, with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday’s high will be 75 degrees in the Twin Cities with sunshine, but white, puffy clouds will build up in the afternoon. A couple of stray, light showers can’t be ruled out.

This weak wave pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will see pleasant sunshine with a high of 76 degrees, with a stray late rumble. Sunday will be bright and warm with a high of 79 degrees. A leftover random shower and more humidity are expected Sunday.