Minnesota weather: Not as steamy Friday, gorgeous weekend ahead

Friday will not be nearly as steamy, and this weekend is looking beautiful.

Friday will feature a few clouds in the afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees and some isolated rumbles. Overnight, storms will quickly exit, the sky will clear and the humidity will fall, with a low of 65 degrees in the forecast. Here's your video forecast:

Meanwhile, Saturday is looking beautiful and way more comfortable, with patchy clouds and a high of around 84 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of around 83 degrees.

It'll get a bit warmer for the start of August next week.