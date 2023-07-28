Minnesota weather: Not as steamy Friday, gorgeous weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will not be nearly as steamy, and this weekend is looking beautiful.
Friday will feature a few clouds in the afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees and some isolated rumbles. Overnight, storms will quickly exit, the sky will clear and the humidity will fall, with a low of 65 degrees in the forecast. Here's your video forecast:
Meanwhile, Saturday is looking beautiful and way more comfortable, with patchy clouds and a high of around 84 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of around 83 degrees.
It'll get a bit warmer for the start of August next week.