Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Not as steamy Friday, gorgeous weekend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will not be nearly as steamy, and this weekend is looking beautiful

Friday will feature a few clouds in the afternoon, with a high of 88 degrees and some isolated rumbles. Overnight, storms will quickly exit, the sky will clear and the humidity will fall, with a low of 65 degrees in the forecast. Here's your video forecast:

MN weather: Not as steamy Friday

It will not feel nearly as hot on Friday, and a cold front later in the evening could bring showers and storms to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Saturday is looking beautiful and way more comfortable, with patchy clouds and a high of around 84 degrees. 

Sunday will be sunny with a high of around 83 degrees. 

It'll get a bit warmer for the start of August next week. 