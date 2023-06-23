Minnesota weather: Much needed rain and storms this weekend

The hot, dry spell is coming to an end, thanks to the much-needed rain that will stick around for the weekend.

Friday will be hot and a bit humid with temperatures reaching the 90s, but spotty storms will start to move in later in the afternoon and evening. The rain will stick around for the weekend with scattered showers and strong storms expected for Saturday with a chance for low-end severe weather risk later in the evening. Temperatures will cool slightly with highs in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, temperatures will drop to the lower 70s and showers will linger to end the weekend. Looking at the week ahead temperatures will cool to more seasonable with highs in the high 70s and low 80s.