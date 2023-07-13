Minnesota weather: More humid, sunny Thursday

A bit more humid on Thursday, with some random storms possible.

Thursday started off with a touch of light fog and some clouds, but there will be plenty of sunshine as dew points rise and temperatures head for the middle 80s.

A random rumble of thunder will be possible Thursday evening, but those will be few and far between.

A hazy, hot and humid day is in the forecast for Friday, with some wildfire smoke from Canada likely making its way to Minnesota. Friday's high will be in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be breezy with a high of 83 degrees. Sunday is looking gorgeous, with a high of 80 and plenty of sunshine. Here's your seven-day forecast:

