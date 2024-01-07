Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday, temps drop by the end of the week

Sunday will be mild and cloudy, with temperatures in the metro area being in the upper 20s and a windchill in the teens.

Western Minnesota is much colder than the eastern side of the state, with temperatures in the single digits. Monday will be warmer with a high of 33 degrees, but there is light snow expected that could go into Tuesday.

As cold temperatures in Canada move down into the state, temperatures will drop significantly by the end of the week. By Thursday, temperatures will fall into the low teens, and Saturday will have a high of 10 degrees.