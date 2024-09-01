Minnesota weather: Mild close to the holiday weekend

Sunday and Labor Day temperatures will be less warm than Saturday, with sunshine expected to continue through the midweek.

Highs this afternoon are expected to peak just above 70 degrees with mid-70s expected for Labor Day.

We continue with the sunshine through midweek with temperatures likely getting a little warmer by Wednesday.

A chance of showers moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a little cooler air in the forecast toward the end of the week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: