River Flood Warning
from THU 1:01 AM CDT until SAT 6:58 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 2:30 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:43 PM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:22 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Brown County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:04 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County

Minnesota weather: Midweek mellow leads to a dry day Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  June 19, 2024 6:20am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Temperatures are on the cooler side for the last day of spring, but at least we get a break from the rain. The afternoon will have filtered sunshine, and Wednesday's highs will be in the 70s. Temperatures remain cooler on Thursday, but we could see another round of scattered showers, with more persistent rainfall on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dry and mild day is in store for the last day of spring.

Our latest round of rain on Tuesday pushed out to the east, but there could be some redevelopment near the Iowa border. However, most of the state gets a break from the rain, for at least the day, before another round of showers arrives on Thursday. 

Temperatures are cooler for the last day of spring with a high of 73 degrees and a light breeze out of the northwest. High clouds linger, allowing for filtered sunshine Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. 

Into the overnight hours, temperatures cool into the 60s, and the cloud coverage increases as another round of showers moves in from the southwest. Much of the rain will stay in southern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities could see a scattered shower or two on Thursday. 

The next chance for more persistent rainfall and thunderstorms in the greater metro area is early Friday morning, with chances for additional rounds later in the day and into Saturday morning.  

While Saturday morning might be a little wet, later in the day and Sunday should be dry for a pleasant weekend. Temperatures return closer to seasonable on Friday with highs in the 80s, which follows us into the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)