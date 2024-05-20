Minnesota weather: Warm, humid Monday as we enter active 48 hours

It's an active start to the workweek with several rounds of rain expected over the next two days.

Those east of the Interstate 35 corridor are waking up to some early morning rain on Monday. But, the day won’t be a total washout, as the afternoon hours remain mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s for much of southern and central Minnesota.

In the late afternoon and early evening, more rounds of rain start to develop, with a chance for isolated rumbles around the dinner hour. However, the overall chances for rain increase from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

For Monday night, the Twin Cities metro area is at a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while portions of southern Minnesota are at a Level 2 slight risk. On Tuesday, chances for severe weather increases, with southeastern Minnesota under a Level 3 enhanced risk and the Twin Cities under a Level 2 slight risk.

Overnight rain will linger through Tuesday morning and break for the afternoon before the main wave of rain returns for the evening. The high on Tuesday is around 70 degrees for the Twin Cities metro area, with the warmest temperatures in the upper 70s in southeastern Minnesota.

The various rounds of rain from Monday into Wednesday could drop 1–3 inches, with the possibility of over 3 inches in some areas. Things calm down by mid-week, but we could see another round of pop-up rumbles to round out the workweek.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: