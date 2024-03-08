Minnesota weather: Somewhat seasonable and gray Friday; quiet and bright weekend ahead

While Friday will be mild and a bit gray, there’s plenty of afternoon sunshine in the weekend forecast.

We’re rounding out the workweek with cloudy skies on Friday. Temperatures will be somewhat seasonable, with highs around 42 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area, and in the upper 30s for the western part of the state.

While most of Minnesota will stay dry on Friday, the southeast could see some precipitation into the afternoon hours.

Overnight temperatures dip to a chilly 23 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area with a few clouds.

The weekend will have plenty of afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid-40s for Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the south on Sunday, bringing warmer temperatures for the start of the week.

Looking ahead, record warmth is possible on Monday with a high of 66 degrees and overall highs in the 60s through Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will cool, and we could see our next chance of precipitation.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: