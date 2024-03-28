Minnesota weather: Sunny and chilly Thursday, warmer temperatures ahead

Although it’s another chilly day, there’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Thursday.

Morning temperatures start in the teens for the Twin Cities metro area but heat up for an afternoon high of 35 degrees. Thursday will have less wind, with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine.

The cloud coverage increases in the overnight hours as temperatures dip back into the teens.

The cooler weather won’t last long, as temperatures start warming up on Friday and staying relatively steady for the weekend. On Saturday, another system pushes through, and we could see our next chance of rain.

Showers are possible at the beginning of the week, as highs remain closer to seasonable. By mid-week, temperatures could be back in the 50s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: