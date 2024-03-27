Minnesota weather: Hard freeze for Wednesday, returning closer to seasonable later this week

It’s feeling more like winter than spring on Wednesday thanks to colder temperatures and a fresh blanket of snow.

After two rounds of spring snow, the precipitation has moved out of the greater Twin Cities metro area. However, portions of northern Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday at 7 p.m., with another 1-3 inches possible.

While there's no more snow for Wednesday, the metro area will be cold with highs in the upper 20s. A 10-20 mph breeze makes it feel like it’s in the single digits. Overnight lows dip into the teens.

Thursday will have more sunshine as temperatures heat up slightly to a high of around 36 degrees, which is still about 10 degrees below average. Warmer temperatures arrive on Friday and into the weekend.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: