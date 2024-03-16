Minnesota weather: Blustery with cooler temperatures for the weekend

Strong northwest winds will be the dominant weather factor this weekend.

On Saturday, sustained wind will be in the teens and 20s with gusts at 35+ mph for parts of Minnesota. This northwest breeze will draw in cooler air, leading to fairly steady temperatures on Saturday with a high of around 45 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Temperatures cool down overnight with lows in the 20s and remain chilly for Sunday with highs in the 30s. However, wind chills will likely stay in the teens for a big chunk of St. Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures remain cool for the start of the workweek, with our warmest day looking like Tuesday, the first day of spring. Highs remain closer to seasonable for the remainder of the week. The average high is 42 degrees.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: