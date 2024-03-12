Minnesota weather: Another sunny and warm day Tuesday, cooler temps arrive Thursday

It’s going to be another gorgeous day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures.

It was a beautiful day on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s in the Twin Cities metro, and Tuesday is looking more of the same. The morning starts mild and warm before heating up to 66 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Overnight temperatures dip to the low 40s for the metro area.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop a couple of degrees and the cloud coverage will increase, but highs remain in the mid-60s.

Our next system arrives on Thursday, bringing a slight chance for showers in the metro area, but it will likely stay in southern Minnesota. Temperatures cool with highs in the 50s to round out the workweek. The weekend looks more seasonable, with highs in the upper 40s for Saturday and a high of around 39 degrees for St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: