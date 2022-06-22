Minnesota weather: Lovely Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s

Wednesday will be lovely with highs in the mid-80s and comfortable dew points.

A cold front passed through the area on Tuesday, which dropped dew points into the 40s. Dew points will remain low (probably not that low) on Wednesday, with highs around 85 degrees in the Twin Cities. There will also be plenty of sunshine as all the moisture is shoved to the south, where there will be some scattered showers.

Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the 60s with mostly clear conditions.

Things heat up again on Thursday, with a high of 93 degrees in the Twin Cities. Dew points will rise a bit throughout the day. There may be some isolated storms, especially late in the day across western Minnesota. Rumbles of thunder are possible early Friday in the Twin Cities as well. But there's a better opportunity for scattered rumbles on Saturday morning, which will cool things off a bit with a high of 83 degrees.

Sunday is looking glorious, with a high of 77 degrees, comfy sunshine and dry.