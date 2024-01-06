Minnesota weather: Saturday forecast after overnight snow dusting

We woke up to a fresh dusting of snow in the Twin Cities Saturday morning, with Northern Minnesota in the 2-4 inch range.

You can expect thawing Saturday with mainly just flurries for the Twin CIties metro, with occasional light snow in afternoon and evening with an additional dusting to a quarter-inch possible (1-2 inches of additional amounts across the Range/Arrowhead).

A quiet and frozen day for Sunday with an attempt to get some peeks of sun between the clouds. We'll remain barely frozen (but above average) to start next week, but the coldest air of the season looks to pounce upon us by the end of next workweek as high temperatures struggle into the teens by Friday.

Nor'easter live coverage

The Northeast is bracing for an onslaught from a nor'easter this weekend, which is expected to be the East Coast's first major winter storm of the year.

About 45 million Americans from Georgia to Maine are under winter weather alerts as the storm could bring heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous ice, FOX Weather reports.

