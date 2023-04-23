Minnesota weather: It's May and we're still talking about wind chill

The clouds have dissipated, and the sun is shining once again! After a cold, dreary day Saturday temperatures will gradually rise into the mid 40s Sunday afternoon. While that remains cooler than average, it does mark the first day of a warming trend.

There is a slight chance for a spotty flake, or a stray sprinkle Sunday afternoon, but things will begin drying up as the work week begins.

Our afternoon highs heading into the last week of April will only reach the 40s and 50s statewide. Which, on average, is still 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. We will get more seasonable weather mid-week, but that also comes with the chance of more rain. So, get out and enjoy the sunshine and dry weather while we have it!