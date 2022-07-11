Minnesota weather: Isolated storms possible Monday, Tuesday

Some isolated storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, especially north of the Twin Cities metro.

A few showers are possible Monday morning, but the weather system will clear pretty quickly, making way for lots of sunshine through the afternoon. However, this could lead to a couple of isolated storms from the Brainerd Lakes Area to about New Richmond, Wisconsin, and points north and eastward, though storms can't be ruled out for the Twin Cities metro.

The high on Monday will climb into the low 80s for the Twin Cities and the 70s in Brainerd and northern Minnesota. It'll be breezy and dewpoints will be dropping into the upper 50s, down from the 70s Monday morning.

Overnight will be very pleasant, with temperatures cooling off to the 60s in the Twin Cities and 50s across northern Minnesota.

On Tuesday, temperatures will warm back into the 80s with a few isolated rumbles possible north and northeast of the Twin Cities. The Twin Cities will likely stay dry.