Minnesota weather: Humid and windy Sunday with chances of isolated thunderstorms

The end of the weekend will be warm and humid, but it won't hang around heading into the workweek as a return of seasonable temperatures is expected.

Sunday's highs will reach the upper 70s like Saturday, but humidity levels will rise, leaving it feeling rather humid and summer-like, especially for the end of October.

Winds will also be much higher on Sunday, gusting 35 to 45 mph at times, blowing off many of the leaves that are still hanging around. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s in the Twin Cities and will barely cool this evening as our warm air mass hangs around just a little longer.

A cold front is expected to arrive late this evening and spark some isolated storms in southwestern Minnesota after sunset. The system will roll northeastward late this evening and into tonight. The storms will be hit or miss, so many likely won't see any rain, but some of us will get lucky.

The storms will be moving through a volatile air mass, so a couple of these could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and quarter-size hail. Most of the state is under a level 1 advisory for a marginal risk of severe weather. Southwestern Minnesota is under a level two advisory for a slight chance of severe storms.

The cold front should move through the Twin Cities around or just after sunrise Monday, pushing temps back to the 50s by midday. The temperatures will hover through the afternoon as the gusty breezes hang around until sunset.

After Monday, a far calmer and more typical week of weather for this time of year is expected.