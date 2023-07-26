Minnesota weather: Hot, steamy Wednesday

After overnight storms and some much-needed rain, Wednesday will be hot and steamy.

The high on Wednesday will be around 94 or 95 degrees in the Twin Cities, with a heat index of around 95 to 100 degrees. How warm it'll get will depend on how quickly the cloud cover moves out of the area.

Late-night or overnight thunderstorms are possible across portions of northern Minnesota as a cold front moves in.

Thursday will be another hot one, with highs in the upper 90s, marking the warmest-feeling day of this heat wave and potentially the hottest day of the year thus far. That will eventually lead to some scattered thunderstorms, especially across our eastern zones.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

