Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it got Tuesday morning

It was a frigid start to the day on Tuesday, with temperatures dipping into the single digits and below zero in some areas of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday shared a list of low temperature observations across central and southern Minnesota, as well as west-central Wisconsin. Here's a look at how cold it got:

Sauk Centre: -1

Benson: 0

Waseca: 0

Cambridge: 0

Owatonna: 0

Faribault: 1

Paynesville: 1

Red Wing: 1

Cumberland: 1

Eau Claire: 2

Hutchinson: 2

Albert Lea: 3

Alexandria: 3

Buffalo: 3

Glencoe: 3

Lakeville: 3

St. Cloud: 3

Mankato: 4

Redwood Falls: 4

Lake Elmo: 5

Eden Prairie: 6

Maple Lake: 6

Blaine: 7

Menomonie: 7

Crystal: 7

Minneapolis-St. Paul: 8

South St. Paul: 8

St. Paul: 8

After the cold start on Tuesday morning, a warming trend will take hold.

A warm front will slide in on Tuesday, and keep things fairly mild through Wednesday. Tuesday's high will be around 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds will move out late Tuesday, leading to fairly clear conditions overnight.

Wednesday will be much warmer than Tuesday, with a high of around 42 degrees and sunshine in the Twin Cities.

Conditions will be pretty seasonable for the end of November, with a high of around 37 degrees on Thursday. For the first day of December on Friday, it'll be sunny with a high of around 35 degrees. Saturday is looking cloudy, with a high of around 38 degrees. There's a chance for flurries on Sunday.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

