Minnesota weather: Gray, mild Friday; record-breaking warmth possible this weekend

Potentially record warmth is in the forecast for this weekend.

Friday will be a gray and mild day, with splotchy drizzle in the morning hours. A high of around 45 degrees is expected for the Twin Cities. Overnight, clouds will linger and fog is expected as temperatures stay mild, with a low of around 40 degrees.

Saturday will feature some peaks of sun and a warm-up, with a high of around 50 degrees in the forecast for the Twin Cities.

For Christmas Eve on Sunday, record highs are expected. The high is currently forecast to be around 52 degrees. Then rain will move in, which will lead to a rainy Christmas Day on Monday. The high will be around 42 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, the mild temperatures continue with highs in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Here's the seven-day forecast: