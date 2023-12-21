A Brown Christmas isn't that rare for the Twin Cities

If you were hoping for some snow to brighten up your Christmas, it's not in the forecast this holiday season for the Twin Cities.

As the warm stretch continues, the forecast is trending towards a Brown Christmas in Minnesota this year. While it might be strange to think, in a state known for its frigid winters, as it turns out, a Brown Christmas isn't that rare for the metro.

In recent history, Minnesota has had six Brown Christmas Days -- meaning days with less than an inch of snow on the ground -- over the past 17 years: 2006, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2021.

Since 1899, there have been 36 Brown Christmas Days.

Setting apart this Christmas Day from others, the metro is set to see near-record heat on Christmas Day, with high temps expected in the low 40s. While Christmas Eve could push into the 50s.

The record high temperature for Christmas is 51 degrees, set in 1922.