River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota weather: Gradual warming trend ahead, isolated storms possible Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 8:47am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Gradual warming trend ahead

A few isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across Minnesota while most end up closing out this holiday weekend and a very pleasant note. Weather will be similar once again for Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the state while most end up closing out this holiday weekend on a very pleasant note. 

Some rain and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, mostly in west-central Minnesota. Most of the state will have a beautiful, sunny Sunday. Overnight there are chances for some showers, mainly in southeastern Minnesota. 

Sunday's high temperature will be 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while the rest of the state will be in the low to high 70s. 

(FOX 9)

The weather will be similar once again for Monday. The day will start off dry with a few storms popping up in the afternoon through the evening hours Monday. 

Expect temperatures to gradually increase throughout the week, with highs approaching 90 degrees by next weekend. Plenty of sunshine with light winds is expected, while staying mostly dry as the week goes on.  

Here's your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)