Minnesota weather: Gradual warming trend ahead, isolated storms possible Sunday

Some isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the state while most end up closing out this holiday weekend on a very pleasant note.

Some rain and storms are possible Sunday afternoon, mostly in west-central Minnesota. Most of the state will have a beautiful, sunny Sunday. Overnight there are chances for some showers, mainly in southeastern Minnesota.

Sunday's high temperature will be 80 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while the rest of the state will be in the low to high 70s.

The weather will be similar once again for Monday. The day will start off dry with a few storms popping up in the afternoon through the evening hours Monday.

Expect temperatures to gradually increase throughout the week, with highs approaching 90 degrees by next weekend. Plenty of sunshine with light winds is expected, while staying mostly dry as the week goes on.

