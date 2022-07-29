Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Friday, steamy this weekend

A gorgeous Friday is in store before things get steamy again this weekend.

It'll be sunny with a high of around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities on Friday, with highs in the 70s for much of northern Minnesota. Overnight lows will dip down into the 60s in the Twin Cities.

As the weekend progresses, things will feel hotter and muggier. Saturday's high will be 88 degrees in the Twin Cities, with much of the state seeing highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels start to build on Saturday, with a dew point around 60 degrees.

By Sunday, the mugginess really builds as temperatures climb to 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. It'll be mostly sunny but unsettled, with a few spotty rumbles possible.