Minnesota weather: Frosty temps for last night where sun sets after 7 p.m.

The temperature is chillier to start the day on Tuesday, with frost and freeze warnings in place for areas north of Interstate 94.

High pressure is building in from Canada bringing cooler air to the area, with a high on Tuesday topping out at 58 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. For most of the region, highs will be in the 50s or low 60s. Tuesday will also feature plenty of sunshine.

The cooler temperatures on Tuesday will set the stage for the coldest night of the season so far. The low Tuesday night will dip to about 37 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, while elsewhere will see temperatures right around freezing or colder. It will likely be the first widespread frost and/or freeze in many zones statewide.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday, with a high of around 61 degrees and mostly sunny for the Twin Cities.

This weekend will be even warmer, with highs in the 70s expected with plenty of sunshine.

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)

Northern lights

The Northern Lights put on a show Monday night and early Tuesday, with aurora sightings across much of Minnesota.

