Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
5
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County

Minnesota weather: Friday winter storm could bring snow

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Winter storm watch in effect for metro

A winter storm watch has been issued for much of central Minnesota, stretching into the Twin Cities metro on Friday. Jennifer McDermed has your forecast.

(FOX 9) - A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, stretching into the Twin Cities, as a storm is set to bring rain and some snow on Friday.

The watch is in effect starting Friday night into Saturday morning and includes parts of central and southern Minnesota.

Thursday, we'll get our first round of flakes, but with little to no accumulation, with the snowflakes transitioning into rain by Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, the chance for rain returns, with the possibility for some thunderstorms in southern Minnesota.

Then on the backside of the storm system Friday night, that's where we have the chance for snow and heavy snow at times, as this storm system will have a lot of moisture in the upper layers.

The flakes will move out Saturday morning, but when all is said and done, it's possible we see between two and four inches of snow in the metro, with higher totals in some localized areas.