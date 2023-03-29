Minnesota weather: Friday winter storm could bring snow

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, stretching into the Twin Cities, as a storm is set to bring rain and some snow on Friday.

The watch is in effect starting Friday night into Saturday morning and includes parts of central and southern Minnesota.

Thursday, we'll get our first round of flakes, but with little to no accumulation, with the snowflakes transitioning into rain by Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, the chance for rain returns, with the possibility for some thunderstorms in southern Minnesota.

Then on the backside of the storm system Friday night, that's where we have the chance for snow and heavy snow at times, as this storm system will have a lot of moisture in the upper layers.

The flakes will move out Saturday morning, but when all is said and done, it's possible we see between two and four inches of snow in the metro, with higher totals in some localized areas.