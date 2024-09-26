Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: More sunshine and warmth on Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 6:14am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Another sunny, warm day on Thursday

Thursday is another warm and beautiful day with widespread highs in the 80s. The quiet and warm conditions continue through the weekend until temperatures cool on Tuesday for the first day of October. FOX 9's meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect another pleasant day on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 80s across Minnesota.

Thursday forecast 

Thursday brings widespread warmth with temperatures reaching the low 80s across the state and pocket mid-80s in the west. The Twin Cities metro will have a daytime high of 82 degrees. 

It’s another beautiful day with plenty of blue skies, abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze at 5-10 mph. Overnight, conditions remain calm and clear as temperatures dip into the 50s, with pocket low 60s. 

Looking ahead

Friday is more of the same but a touch warmer with a high of 84 degrees in the metro. Conditions remain quiet and warm through the upcoming weekend as temperatures remain in the 80s, well above the average high of 69 degrees. 

By Tuesday, temperatures will cool into the 60s, making for a cooler and more fall-like start to October.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 