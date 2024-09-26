Minnesota weather: More sunshine and warmth on Thursday

The Brief Another warm and summer-like day with widespread highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 82 degrees. The warmth sticks around through the weekend before temperatures cool for the first day of October on Tuesday.



Expect another pleasant day on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 80s across Minnesota.

Thursday forecast

Thursday brings widespread warmth with temperatures reaching the low 80s across the state and pocket mid-80s in the west. The Twin Cities metro will have a daytime high of 82 degrees.

It’s another beautiful day with plenty of blue skies, abundant sunshine and a southerly breeze at 5-10 mph. Overnight, conditions remain calm and clear as temperatures dip into the 50s, with pocket low 60s.

Looking ahead

Friday is more of the same but a touch warmer with a high of 84 degrees in the metro. Conditions remain quiet and warm through the upcoming weekend as temperatures remain in the 80s, well above the average high of 69 degrees.

By Tuesday, temperatures will cool into the 60s, making for a cooler and more fall-like start to October.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: