Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine, turning warmer Wednesday

The Brief Warmer temperatures have arrived and will stick around through the weekend. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 78 degrees. Enjoy an abundance of sunshine and blue skies on Wednesday.



Wednesday brings abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s, with even warmer days on the way.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday is a gorgeous day with an abundance of sunshine and blue skies. A warming trend is underway, with temperatures rising to the mid and upper 70s across the state. In the Twin Cities, the high will reach about 78 degrees with winds out of the west at 5 mph.

Heading into the overnight hours, conditions remain quiet as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

(FOX 9)

Warming trend

Warmer, calmer conditions will continue over the next several days. Temperatures are forecasted to rise into the 80s through the weekend, well above the average high of 69 degrees.

On Thursday, expect more sunshine and a high of 82 degrees in the metro. Friday may bring a few passing clouds, but it will remain warm and pleasant overall.

By Monday, temperatures will cool slightly into the upper 70s before plunging into the 60s on Tuesday, making for a cooler start to October.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: