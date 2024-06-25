Minnesota weather: Warm but comfortable Tuesday as humidity falls

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
23
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:25 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Minnesota weather: Warm but comfortable Tuesday as humidity falls

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 25, 2024 6:27am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Comfy Tuesday as humidity falls

It's a more comfortable day on Tuesday as the humidity falls and temperatures stay in the mid-80s. There's a chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon, but it will otherwise be a dry day with a partly cloudy sky.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a warm Tuesday with lower humidity, making for a more comfortable day. 

Parts of the day will be bright sunshine with passing clouds. There is a chance for a stray sprinkle in the afternoon, but the chances are low. 

A northerly flow will drop the dew points throughout the day, making it feel less humid. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area dip slightly from Monday to a daily high of 85 degrees. 

Tuesday evening is quiet, but scattered light showers move in overnight and into the morning hours. The rest of Wednesday will be dry with some clouds and a high of 77 degrees. 

Temperatures remain in the 70s for the remainder of the week. While we may get a small break from the precipitation, we could see our next chance of rain late Thursday and into Friday. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)