Minnesota weather: Warm but comfortable Tuesday as humidity falls

It's a warm Tuesday with lower humidity, making for a more comfortable day.

Parts of the day will be bright sunshine with passing clouds. There is a chance for a stray sprinkle in the afternoon, but the chances are low.

A northerly flow will drop the dew points throughout the day, making it feel less humid. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area dip slightly from Monday to a daily high of 85 degrees.

Tuesday evening is quiet, but scattered light showers move in overnight and into the morning hours. The rest of Wednesday will be dry with some clouds and a high of 77 degrees.

Temperatures remain in the 70s for the remainder of the week. While we may get a small break from the precipitation, we could see our next chance of rain late Thursday and into Friday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: