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Minnesota weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday with sunshine and 90s

By
Weather Forecast
Published July 14, 2026 6:26 AM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 6:26 AM CDT
MN weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday
MN weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday

MN weather: Heat wave continues Tuesday

Another hot and humid day keeps Minnesota's heat wave going Tuesday, with highs in the 90s and an extreme heat warning remaining in effect for much of the state. Wildfire smoke may return later this week as temperatures stay well above average. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast.

The Brief

    • Extreme heat warnings and advisories remain in effect across Minnesota on Tuesday.
    • The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 95 degrees.
    • Temperatures in the 90s continue through much of the week before cooling slightly heading into next week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another hot and humid day keeps Minnesota's heat wave going Tuesday, with highs in the 90s and an extreme heat warning remaining in effect for much of the state.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect plenty of sunshine and widespread highs in the 90s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 95 degrees, with heat index values near 98 degrees. 

Southwest winds remain light at 5 to 15 mph, while dew points stay in the upper 60s, making for another hot and muggy afternoon. 

Tuesday night stays clear, warm, and muggy, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

(FOX 9)

Weather warnings:

An extreme heat warning remains in effect for much of Minnesota, while a heat advisory continues for far southeastern Minnesota and portions of west-central Minnesota. 

READ MORE: How hot it got Monday during an Extreme Heat Warning

An air quality alert is also in effect Tuesday for parts of Minnesota's Arrowhead because of wildfire smoke.

Hear warning for Minnesota as of Tuesday morning.  (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

The heat wave continues Wednesday, with another sunny and hot day expected. Highs once again climb into the mid-90s across southern Minnesota, while temperatures stay slightly cooler near the Canadian border.

Wildfire smoke could become more noticeable across parts of central and northern Minnesota on Wednesday as winds shift.

Thursday stays hot, with highs again reaching the mid-90s. The heat gradually eases heading into the weekend, with temperatures falling into the low 90s Friday and Saturday before moving closer to seasonal averages next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

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