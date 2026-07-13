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Crookston man pleads guilty to attempted production of child pornography

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 13, 2026 8:44 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 8:44 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Joseph Robert Thompson of Crookston has pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography.
    • Thompson was arrested after soliciting illicit images from an undercover officer and exchanging illegal material with a man in Missouri.
    • He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

CROOKSTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Crookston man has admitted to attempting to produce child pornography, following a federal investigation that uncovered disturbing evidence of child exploitation.

Federal case leads to guilty plea in Crookston

What we know:

Joseph Robert Thompson has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Thompson took sexually explicit photos of a six-year-old child on Oct. 13, 2024, intending to create illegal images.

Dig deeper:

Thompson came to law enforcement’s attention after he tried to obtain illicit images from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old on Aug. 28, 2024.

He was arrested on Oct. 15, 2024, and a search of his home revealed multiple electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material and communications with an adult male in Missouri.

Investigators say Thompson and the Missouri man exchanged illegal material and discussed abusing minors. Thompson admitted to distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material between August and October 2024.

Big picture view:

Thompson’s federal felony conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison, plus a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.

The investigation involved the Crookston Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI’s Minnesota Child Exploitation Task Force.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Source: Information provided by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota