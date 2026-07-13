Minnesota air quality 'very unhealthy' as wildfire smoke moves in Tuesday

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
8
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County

Minnesota air quality 'very unhealthy' as wildfire smoke moves in Tuesday

By
FOX 9
Wildfires
Published July 13, 2026 3:56 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 3:56 PM CDT
Boundary Waters closing due to wildfires, extreme heat
Boundary Waters closing due to wildfires, extreme heat

Boundary Waters closing due to wildfires, extreme heat

The U.S. Forest Service is closing all entry points to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness within the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota due to wildfires burning in the area and extreme weather conditions. FOX 9 All Day spoke to Carl Madsen, owner of Rockwood Lodge and Outfitters, about how they're notifying guests of their canceled permits. 

The Brief

    • An air quality alert is in effect for northeast Minnesota from beginning Tuesday, through at least Thursday, July 16.
    • Heavy wildfire smoke and extreme heat will create very unhealthy air conditions.
    • Everyone in the alert area is advised to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity.

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wildfire smoke and dangerous heat are prompting an air quality alert for northeast Minnesota this week.

Air quality alert issued for northeast Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely and the Tribal Nation of Grand Portage. The alert runs from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

Dig deeper:

Heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast Minnesota and Canada will move south behind a frontal boundary starting Tuesday. High temperatures in the 90s will then combine with the smoke, raising health risks for everyone.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index category, which is considered very unhealthy for everyone. 

Wildfire smoke and dangerous heat are prompting an air quality alert for northeast Minnesota this week. (Supplied)

Air quality alerts are issued when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Wildfire smoke can travel long distances, making conditions worsen.

The MPCA warns that in the purple AQI area, everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors. Sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung conditions, should avoid all outdoor physical activity.

What's next:

The MPCA says the alert could be expanded if heavy smoke moves further south into Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with additional rounds of smoke possible through at least Thursday morning.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

WildfiresMinnesotaWeatherHealth