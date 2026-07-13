Minnesota air quality 'very unhealthy' as wildfire smoke moves in Tuesday

The Brief An air quality alert is in effect for northeast Minnesota from beginning Tuesday, through at least Thursday, July 16. Heavy wildfire smoke and extreme heat will create very unhealthy air conditions. Everyone in the alert area is advised to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity.



Wildfire smoke and dangerous heat are prompting an air quality alert for northeast Minnesota this week.

Air quality alert issued for northeast Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely and the Tribal Nation of Grand Portage. The alert runs from 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

Dig deeper:

Heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast Minnesota and Canada will move south behind a frontal boundary starting Tuesday. High temperatures in the 90s will then combine with the smoke, raising health risks for everyone.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the purple air quality index category, which is considered very unhealthy for everyone.

Wildfire smoke and dangerous heat are prompting an air quality alert for northeast Minnesota this week. (Supplied)

Air quality alerts are issued when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Wildfire smoke can travel long distances, making conditions worsen.

The MPCA warns that in the purple AQI area, everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and stay indoors. Sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung conditions, should avoid all outdoor physical activity.

What's next:

The MPCA says the alert could be expanded if heavy smoke moves further south into Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with additional rounds of smoke possible through at least Thursday morning.