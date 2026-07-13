Minnesota weather: How hot it got Monday during an Extreme Heat Warning

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Minnesota through Thursday evening. Highs are reaching the mid-90s with heat indexes in the triple digits across the state. Northern Minnesota could break temperature records, and the Twin Cities may see a rare streak of 90-degree days.



Minnesota is facing a stretch of dangerous heat with temperatures soaring well above normal and warnings in place across the state.

Extreme heat in Minnesota

The National Weather Service has extended an Extreme Heat Warning into Thursday evening as temperatures remain dangerously high. Daytime highs are in the mid-90s, and overnight lows are only dropping to the mid to upper 70s.

Heat index readings are expected to reach triple digits throughout the week, making outdoor activities potentially hazardous.

Dig deeper:

The Twin Cities reached 93 degrees today, which is 9 degrees above average for this time of year.

In greater Minnesota, Ely reported a high of 98 degrees, while Bismarck, North Dakota, hit 105 degrees.

This could become the first time since 2023 that the Twin Cities experience five or more consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s.

Minnesota is facing a stretch of dangerous heat with temperatures soaring well above normal and warnings in place across the state. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Prolonged heat waves can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for children, seniors and those without access to air conditioning.

The National Weather Service’s warning covers the entire state, but the impact is especially noticeable in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota.