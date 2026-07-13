Minnesota weather: How hot it got Monday during an Extreme Heat Warning

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
6
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Pine County, Koochiching County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County

Minnesota weather: How hot it got Monday during an Extreme Heat Warning

By  and 
FOX 9
Weather
Published July 13, 2026 7:30 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 7:30 PM CDT
MN weather: How long will the extreme heat last?
MN weather: How long will the extreme heat last?

MN weather: How long will the extreme heat last?

The heat wave in Minnesota continues on Monday. How long will we be in the oven?

The Brief

    • An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Minnesota through Thursday evening.
    • Highs are reaching the mid-90s with heat indexes in the triple digits across the state.
    • Northern Minnesota could break temperature records, and the Twin Cities may see a rare streak of 90-degree days.

(FOX 9) - Minnesota is facing a stretch of dangerous heat with temperatures soaring well above normal and warnings in place across the state.

Extreme heat in Minnesota

The National Weather Service has extended an Extreme Heat Warning into Thursday evening as temperatures remain dangerously high. Daytime highs are in the mid-90s, and overnight lows are only dropping to the mid to upper 70s.

Heat index readings are expected to reach triple digits throughout the week, making outdoor activities potentially hazardous.

Dig deeper:

The Twin Cities reached 93 degrees today, which is 9 degrees above average for this time of year.

In greater Minnesota, Ely reported a high of 98 degrees, while Bismarck, North Dakota, hit 105 degrees.

This could become the first time since 2023 that the Twin Cities experience five or more consecutive days with temperatures in the 90s.

Minnesota is facing a stretch of dangerous heat with temperatures soaring well above normal and warnings in place across the state. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

Prolonged heat waves can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for children, seniors and those without access to air conditioning.

The National Weather Service’s warning covers the entire state, but the impact is especially noticeable in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota.

The Source: FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

WeatherWeather ForecastMinnesota