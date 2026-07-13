Feeding Our Future fraud: Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking 505K meals

The Brief Abdirashid Bixi Dool pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud tied to the Feeding our Future fraud scheme. Prosecutors say he faked meal counts and rosters, leading to nearly $1.1 million in payouts. Dool faces up to 20 years in prison, must pay restitution and forfeit property in Pelican Rapids.



A Minnesota man admitted to running a scheme that defrauded a federal child nutrition program, according to a plea agreement.

Abdirashid Dool pleads guilty to wire fraud

What we know:

Abdirashid Bixi Dool pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, admitting he took part in a scheme from March to December 2021.

Prosecutors say Dool submitted false meal counts, inflated vendor invoices and created fake rosters of children for two nonprofits: Bilaal Mosque Inc. in Pelican Rapids and Multicultural Resource Center Inc. in Moorhead.

The plea agreement says Dool sometimes claimed more than 40,000 meals served in a week, and sent himself fake attendance rosters by email. These actions led the Minnesota Department of Education to pay nearly $1.1 million through Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit sponsor.

The wire fraud charge specifically relates to a Dec. 1, 2021 email Dool sent to himself with fake rosters attached.

According to the plea agreement, Dool used Smart Drive LLC to submit inflated invoices and repeatedly duplicated names on the meal rosters, changing ages and spellings to make them appear legitimate.

Sentencing guidelines and possible penalties

By the numbers:

Dool faces up to 20 years in prison, a supervised release term of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.

The government recommends a sentencing range of 33 to 41 months in prison and a fine between $15,000 and $150,000, based on the estimated loss and Dool’s lack of prior criminal history.

Restitution and forfeiture:

Dool agreed to pay restitution of at least $330,472 and up to $356,514. He also consented to a money judgment forfeiture in the same amount and will forfeit property at 26 Mill Ave W in Pelican Rapids.

The plea agreement also outlines that Dool will receive a reduction in his offense level for accepting responsibility and for being a zero-point offender, but enhancements apply for the size of the loss, involvement of disaster benefits and use of a nonprofit entity.

The backstory:

Feeding Our Future has been at the center of a broader investigation into fraud involving federal food aid in Minnesota. The case against Dool is one of several tied to the nonprofit and its sponsored meal sites.

What we don't know:

The exact sentence Dool will receive remains to be determined by the judge.