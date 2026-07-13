Feeding Our Future fraud: Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking 505K meals

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
8
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County

Feeding Our Future fraud: Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking 505K meals

By
FOX 9
Feeding Our Future
Published July 13, 2026 5:42 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 5:42 PM CDT
Feeding Our Future fraud: 2 set for sentencing
Feeding Our Future fraud: 2 set for sentencing

Feeding Our Future fraud: 2 set for sentencing

Two more people convicted in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme will learn how much time they will spend in prison. Najmo Ahmed pleaded guilty to receiving more than $4.2 million after fraudulently claiming to serve 1.4 million meals to children, with prosecutors stating the laundered money was used to fund a lavish lifestyle. Another defendant, Asha Jama, will also be sentenced for defrauding the child nutrition program of more than $5 million.

The Brief

    • Abdirashid Bixi Dool pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud tied to the Feeding our Future fraud scheme.
    • Prosecutors say he faked meal counts and rosters, leading to nearly $1.1 million in payouts.
    • Dool faces up to 20 years in prison, must pay restitution and forfeit property in Pelican Rapids.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man admitted to running a scheme that defrauded a federal child nutrition program, according to a plea agreement. 

Abdirashid Dool pleads guilty to wire fraud

What we know:

Abdirashid Bixi Dool pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, admitting he took part in a scheme from March to December 2021.

Prosecutors say Dool submitted false meal counts, inflated vendor invoices and created fake rosters of children for two nonprofits: Bilaal Mosque Inc. in Pelican Rapids and Multicultural Resource Center Inc. in Moorhead.

The plea agreement says Dool sometimes claimed more than 40,000 meals served in a week, and sent himself fake attendance rosters by email. These actions led the Minnesota Department of Education to pay nearly $1.1 million through Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit sponsor.

The wire fraud charge specifically relates to a Dec. 1, 2021 email Dool sent to himself with fake rosters attached.

According to the plea agreement, Dool used Smart Drive LLC to submit inflated invoices and repeatedly duplicated names on the meal rosters, changing ages and spellings to make them appear legitimate.

Sentencing guidelines and possible penalties

By the numbers:

Dool faces up to 20 years in prison, a supervised release term of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.

The government recommends a sentencing range of 33 to 41 months in prison and a fine between $15,000 and $150,000, based on the estimated loss and Dool’s lack of prior criminal history.

Restitution and forfeiture:

Dool agreed to pay restitution of at least $330,472 and up to $356,514. He also consented to a money judgment forfeiture in the same amount and will forfeit property at 26 Mill Ave W in Pelican Rapids.

The plea agreement also outlines that Dool will receive a reduction in his offense level for accepting responsibility and for being a zero-point offender, but enhancements apply for the size of the loss, involvement of disaster benefits and use of a nonprofit entity. 

The backstory:

Feeding Our Future has been at the center of a broader investigation into fraud involving federal food aid in Minnesota. The case against Dool is one of several tied to the nonprofit and its sponsored meal sites. 

What we don't know:

The exact sentence Dool will receive remains to be determined by the judge.

The Source: Information from the plea agreement in United States District Court.

Feeding Our FutureFraud in Minnesota