Gov. Walz orders flags to half staff in honor of Sen. Lindsey Graham

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham Graham died suddenly after reportedly suffering an aortic tear. Flags at Minnesota state buildings will remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026.



Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Flags at half-staff across Minnesota to honor Senator Graham

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff starting Monday afternoon through sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in memory of Senator Lindsey Graham.

The order comes after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation honoring Graham.

The backstory:

Graham died suddenly late Satudary after reportedly suffering an aortic tear.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, listens to President Donald Trump unveiling the Kennedy Center Honors nominees on August 13, 2025 (Getty Images)

Community urged to participate in remembrance

Why you should care:

The governor’s announcement encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Minnesota to lower their own flags in honor of Graham’s service and legacy.

What they're saying:

The proclamation notes Graham's military service before his political career, including service in the Air Force, South Carolina Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Graham also served 24 years as a U.S. Senator for South Carolina. Gov. Walz served in the House alongside Graham for many of those years.

"Senator Lindsey Graham displayed a dedication to public service, from serving in the United States Air Force and the South Carolina Air National Guard to a decades-long career in public office," said Governor Walz in a provided statement. "Gwen and I extend our deepest condolences to Senator Graham’s family, friends, staff, constituents, and all others who are mourning his passing."