Gov. Walz orders flags to half staff in honor of Sen. Lindsey Graham

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
8
Red Flag Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County, Wadena County, Mahnomen County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Roseau County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Pennington County, South Beltrami County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Polk County, East Polk County

Gov. Walz orders flags to half staff in honor of Sen. Lindsey Graham

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published July 13, 2026 6:33 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 6:33 PM CDT
Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham
Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tributes pour in for Sen. Lindsey Graham

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican from South Carolina. The 71-year-old died at George Washington University Hospital from an aortic dissection, a complication of cardiovascular disease. FOX’s Alex Hogan Jones has the latest.

The Brief

    • Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham
    • Graham died suddenly after reportedly suffering an aortic tear.
    • Flags at Minnesota state buildings will remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Flags at half-staff across Minnesota to honor Senator Graham

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff starting Monday afternoon through sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026, in memory of Senator Lindsey Graham.

The order comes after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation honoring Graham.

The backstory:

Graham died suddenly late Satudary after reportedly suffering an aortic tear.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, listens to President Donald Trump unveiling the Kennedy Center Honors nominees on August 13, 2025 (Getty Images)

Community urged to participate in remembrance

Why you should care:

The governor’s announcement encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout Minnesota to lower their own flags in honor of Graham’s service and legacy.

What they're saying:

The proclamation notes Graham's military service before his political career, including service in the Air Force, South Carolina Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Graham also served 24 years as a U.S. Senator for South Carolina. Gov. Walz served in the House alongside Graham for many of those years.

"Senator Lindsey Graham displayed a dedication to public service, from serving in the United States Air Force and the South Carolina Air National Guard to a decades-long career in public office," said Governor Walz in a provided statement. "Gwen and I extend our deepest condolences to Senator Graham’s family, friends, staff, constituents, and all others who are mourning his passing."

PoliticsMinnesotaTim Walz